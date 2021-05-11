District seeks input for special funds

Data shows that the pandemic has had a significant negative impact on student learning, both across the country and in Dallas ISD.

Dallas ISD is launching a comprehensive stakeholder engagement process to help determine how it should potentially spend additional federal dollars to address unfinished learning and COVID-19 recovery.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March by President Joe Biden included $122 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for school districts across the country, which is the single largest investment in federal elementary and secondary education in the nation’s history. Dallas ISD has applied to receive some of that additional funding.

All parents, district employees, students and community members are urged to complete this survey to help the district determine what to prioritize with the potential ESSER funds. School districts are limited what they can use ESSER funds to support.

Additionally, all stakeholders are invited to an upcoming Telephone Town Hall to learn more about this funding opportunity and provide input. Details on the Telephone Town Hall will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

Dallas ISD is taking a comprehensive approach to help ensure students don’t fall too far behind. These strategies include redesigned summer learning experiences, high-quality instruction, additional resources and support, and an extended calendar for select schools.