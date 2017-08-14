  • Welcome to the Dallas ISD Staff Page!

Staff News

MLK Oratory finalists shine with their sponsors’ support

Eight talented young orators will showcase their talents in the 34th Annual MLK Oratory competition, co-sponsored by Foley & Laudner […]

AI changes teacher coaching

Coaching for teachers has traditionally been done through classroom observations. Dallas ISD is trying something new by integrating video-based coaching […]

Meet Hillcrest’s new athletic coordinator

Candace Balderas-Miller is one of the few female athletic coordinators in the district, leading the Hillcrest High School Athletic Department […]

