Welcome to the Dallas ISD Staff Page!

Staff News
From one campus to many, students remain his focus
Antonio Verduzco began his leadership journey, and his 24-year career with Dallas ISD, the way many educators do, in the […]Read More ›
Math Magic prepares students for the future
One of the most important rites of passage in a young person’s life is the ability to do mental math […]Read More ›
Fleet Services is ready for winter and beyond
For most people, a drop in temperature means grabbing a coat. For Duran Hargest, director of Fleet Services, it also […]Read More ›
Core 4 Staff Spotlight
Core 4 Corner