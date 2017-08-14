  • Welcome to the Dallas ISD Staff Page!

    This is the one-stop-shop for online resources, news and information for Dallas ISD employees.

    Campus Staff Central Staff
Calendars

Calendars

View district and staff calendars online or download various district calendars and schedules.

Campus Staff Resources

Campus Staff Resources

GradeSpeed, Chancery, Curriculum Central and more.

Central Staff Resources

Central Staff Resources

Benefits, compensation, Human Capital Management, contract days and more.

Oracle

Oracle

Login to the district's information management database.

Share News

Share News

Spread the word about the great things happening in your school or department.

Staff News

Contracts are coming

Human Capital Management is preparing to disseminate contracts for the 2026–2027 school year. Electronic contracts will be available for signature […]

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Summer schedule is coming

Starting in June, the district will be closed on Fridays as central staff employees begin to work the summer four-day […]

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Don’t forget to apply

The Dallas Education Foundation wants to remind team members about the deadline to apply for its fourth-annual Heart of Teaching […]

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Core 4 Corner

 