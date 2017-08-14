Welcome to the Dallas ISD Staff Page!

Staff News
Contracts are coming
Human Capital Management is preparing to disseminate contracts for the 2026–2027 school year. Electronic contracts will be available for signature […]Read More ›
Summer schedule is coming
Starting in June, the district will be closed on Fridays as central staff employees begin to work the summer four-day […]Read More ›
Don’t forget to apply
The Dallas Education Foundation wants to remind team members about the deadline to apply for its fourth-annual Heart of Teaching […]Read More ›
Core 4 Staff Spotlight
Core 4 Corner